'Administrators and club owners the real problem behind hooliganism' – Edmund Ackah

General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has asserted that football administrators and club owners are primarily responsible for hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

The former Asante Kotoko administrator's comments follow a tragic incident in Nsoatre, where a supporter Francis Frimpong, known as "Pooley," was fatally stabbed, leading to a month-long suspension of the league, which is set to resume on Friday, March 7, 2025.

"The problems do not arise from elsewhere; they come from us, the administrators and club owners," Ackah said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He emphasized the importance of administrators collaborating with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enforce supporter conduct codes.

"If the GFA says it wants to come out with a code of conduct for supporters, and you as an administrator want the good for our game, you have to assist by producing the right people to help."

The GFA has condemned the violence and imposed an immediate ban on Nsoatreman FC's home venue, initiating investigations into the incident.

Additionally, the GFA's Executive Council has approved enhanced matchday safety and security protocols to prevent future occurrences.

These measures include establishing a Sports Police Unit and incorporating sports security training into the police academy curriculum.