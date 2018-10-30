Admira Wacker hitman Seth Paintsil set to undergo surgery

Ghanaian striker Seth Paintsil is set to undergo a surgery on his broken thumb in Austria on Tuesday.

The former Jaro FF ace suffered a thumb injury during FC Admira Wacker 2-0 defeat at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga.

"I will visit the hospital tomorrow [Tuesday] for a surgery on the injury picked up on Sunday," Paintsil told Kickgh.com

"I broke my thumb during the match and had to leave the pitch in the second half.

"The extend of the injury will be known after the surgery and hoping to returned to the pitch very soon."

Paintsil has netted two goals in six games for the side.