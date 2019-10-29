ADO den Haag defender Robin Polley earns Ghana U23 call-up; ten other foreign-based stars listed

Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has invited 11 foreign-based players for next month’s CAF U23 Cup of Nations including Robin Polley of Dutch Eredivisie side ADO den Haag.

The 20-year-old, who is son of ex-international striker Prince Opoku Polley, has emerged this season in the Dutch top-flight.

Polley, a right back, has made two appearances for ADO Den Haag this term and constantly part of match day squads.

He will join ten other Europe-based stars for the tournament which will run from 8–22 November 2019 in Egypt.

Also invited from the Eredivisie is Issah Abass of Utrecht and Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Emmanuel Lomotey (Extremadura UD, Spain) Kingsley Fobi (Badajoz, Spain) and Samuel Obeng (Real Oviedo, Spain).

The rest are Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Edward Sarpong (CF Esperanca de Lagos, Portugal), Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain), Evans Mensah (HJK, Finland) and Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium).

Ghana will face hosts Egypt, Cameron and Mali in Group A at the tournament which serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.