Aduana boss Paa Kwesi Fabin believes Aduana Stars can still win GPL title

Aduana Football Club head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, feels his team still stand a chance to win the Ghana Premier League after dropping to second place over the weekend.

On matchday 31, Aduana lost3-0 against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Medeama Sporting Club taking advantage of the Dormaa-based side's defeat.

Medeama's 5-1 victory over Hearts of Oak moves them over Aduana, with one point separating the two clubs with three games remaining.

With three games to end the season, Aduana Stars will have to now chase the Tarkwa-based sides after topping the standings for a relatively long time.

“Well, it has dented the chances but we are not giving up yet,” Paa Kwesi Fabin said after the defeat.

“…I think we still have a chance to win so we will keep working.”

Aduana will face Dreams Fc in their next game at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park while Medeama SC welcomes King Faisal at the Akoon Park.