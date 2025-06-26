Aduana FC announce major squad overhaul ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

Aduana FC, two-time Ghana Premier League champions, have officially announced the departure of several players as part of a broader squad overhaul ahead of the upcoming season.

The Dormaa-based club is embarking on a restructuring exercise aimed at refreshing the team and laying the foundation for a more competitive campaign.

According to a statement from the club’s communications department, several players have exited the team due to the expiration of their contracts or through mutual termination agreements.

Among those released are Emmanuel Partey, Zakaria Mumuni, Richard Mahatma, Justus Torsutsey, Gabriel Akwasi Mensah, Gideon Boateng, and Gyawu Junior.

These individuals are no longer in the technical plans of the club and are now free to explore new challenges.

Furthermore, the club reached mutual agreements to terminate the contracts of five additional players: Kwadwo Amoako, Mediator Attakora, Tijani Cisse, Emmanuel Poku Peprah, and Abdel Latif Bamba.

Aduana extended their appreciation to all departing players for their services and contributions during their time with the club, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

This development underscores the club’s intent to revamp the team and signals a fresh start as the two-time league champions prepare to bolster their squad for the 2025-26 season.