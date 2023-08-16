Aduana FC appoint Yaw Acheampong as new head coach

Aduana FC have solidified their preparations for the impending season, slated to commence in mid-September, by naming Yaw Acheampong as the new head coach.

"We're delighted to introduce Yaw Acheampong as the fresh Head Coach of Aduana FC. With his wealth of experience and skills, we're filled with optimism for a triumphant journey ahead," declared the club's official statement. They did not, however, reveal the terms of the agreement.

This decision arrives following a period of contemplation, firmly positioning Acheampong at the helm to steer the team towards future triumphs.

The two-time Ghanaian champions were reportedly exploring the option of bringing in former Hearts of Oak and Medeama coach Samuel Boadu. However, Aduana FC have ultimately revealed Acheampong as the chosen successor to Paa Kwesi Fabin. Fabin's tenure concluded after the team narrowly missed clinching the Ghana Premier League title in the previous season.

Despite their commendable performance that saw them lead the league table for the majority of the campaign, Aduana FC faced a heart-wrenching outcome as Medeama secured their first title.

The disappointment prompted the departure of Fabin, and now Acheampong has been entrusted with the responsibility of steering the club towards their cherished ambition of claiming the league for the third time.

Acheampong, a former Ghanaian international with a wealth of coaching experience, has previously guided teams such as Medeama, Elmina Sharks, and Eleven Wonders, among others.