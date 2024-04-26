Aduana FC boss Yaw Acheampong calls for massive support for Dreams FC ahead of semifinal showdown with Zamalek

Ahead of Dreams FC's pivotal clash against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, Aduana FC head coach Yaw Acheampong has issued a rallying call for massive support for the Ghanaian side.

As Dreams FC prepare for the return leg in Kumasi after a drawn first leg in Egypt, Acheampong has underscored the formidable challenge posed by Zamalek, likening them to continental heavyweights like Real Madrid.

In an interview with Connect 97.1 FM, Acheampong emphasized the importance of caution against Zamalek's prowess, urging Dreams FC to approach the match with utmost care. He stressed the need for unwavering support from fans, highlighting the critical role they play in the team's quest for success.

“They don’t need to take chances, we have to go all out, let’s all go out there and support them, the only thing we need is to qualify to the next round, my plead is for everyone to support them,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

Acknowledging Dreams FC's commendable journey to the semi-finals, Acheampong reiterated the team's ultimate goal: securing a victory against Zamalek to advance to the final stage of the competition.

With the stakes high and the pressure mounting, Acheampong's call for massive support echoes the collective determination to see Dreams FC through to victory.

As the anticipation builds for the crucial encounter, all eyes will be on Dreams FC as they seek to overcome the challenge posed by Zamalek and secure their place in the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.