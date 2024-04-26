Aduana FC coach cautions Dreams FC ahead of Confederation Cup clash against Zamalek

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong has issued a crucial warning to Dreams FC ahead of their highly anticipated CAF Confederation Cup semi-final showdown against Zamalek.

With Dreams FC having managed a commendable draw in the first leg in Egypt, all eyes are now on the return leg in Kumasi, where they aim to etch their name in history by becoming the first Ghanaian side in two decades to reach the finals of the competition.

Acheampong underscored the importance of caution, stressing Zamalek's formidable reputation as continental giants capable of altering the course of any match.

"Facing a club like Zamalek is akin to facing Real Madrid; one must exercise extreme caution. Despite their current form, they possess the ability to be exceptionally dangerous in certain situations," Acheampong remarked in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

“They don’t need to take chances, we have to go all out, let’s all go out there and support them, the only thing we need is to qualify to the next round, my plead is for everyone to support them,” he said in an interview with Connect 97.1 FM.

"They have done well to reach this stage, but we still need a win against Zamalek to reach the final," he remarked, underlining the team's ultimate objective.

The decisive second leg is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm local time at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024. As anticipation builds, both teams brace themselves for a fiercely contested encounter with a coveted spot in the final at stake.