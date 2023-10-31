Aduana FC coach praises tactics in victory over RTU, sets sights on table summit

Aduana FC's head coach, Yaw Acheampong, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and tactics in their recent victory over Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Acheampong's side overcame an early setback to stage a remarkable comeback at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, securing a 3-1 victory – their first away win of the season.

Acheampong credited their victory to the effectiveness of their tactics and the character displayed by the players. He said, "Our tactics worked to perfection. The character of the players and everything was okay, so I'm happy with the win. I was able to watch their last game and then, we tried to strategize a bit because we also won our last game against Great Olympics. So we decided to change the team a bit to see if we can do something, and I'm happy we got the three points."

Following this triumph, Aduana FC are now looking ahead to their next match, a regional derby against Bofoakwa Tano on Wednesday. A victory in this upcoming fixture could potentially propel them to the top of the league table, a position they aspire to secure by the end of the season, having narrowly missed out on the title to champions Medeama in the previous season.