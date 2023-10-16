GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong acknowledges goal scoring as a challenge

Published on: 16 October 2023
Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong acknowledges goal scoring as a challenge

Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong pointed out goal scoring as a major issue following their 1-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko on Friday.

The defeat in Kumasi left them without any points away from home this season, while Kotoko secured their second straight win thanks to Kalo Ouattara's header.

The match brought to light a significant concern, one that Acheampong openly admitted to. Despite being considered title contenders, Aduana FC are struggling to find the back of the net, having scored just four goals in five matches. This goal tally fell short of the expectations, as expressed by the former Ghana international.

"It's disappointing. We will go back and fix the goal-scoring problem," Acheampong stated, addressing the pressing need to address their issues in front of the goal.

Aduana FC have been formidable at home, securing two wins. They are now aiming for a third consecutive home victory when they host Great Olympics on Sunday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more