Aduana FC divided on pursuit of defender Kwadwo Amoako

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Amoako has attracted interest from Aduana FC after leaving Medeama.

However, internal disagreements within Aduana's leadership are stalling a potential deal.

Amoako impressed during his two seasons with Medeama, contributing significantly to their 2022-23 Ghana Premier League title win.

The 25-year-old right-back made 20 appearances with five assists and featured prominently in their CAF Champions League campaign.

While Aduana FC is keen on acquiring Amoako, initial discussions haven't yielded progress due to a lack of consensus among the club's leadership.

This comes as Asante Kotoko, who released over 20 players after last season's underwhelming performance, have also been linked with Amoako.

Amoako previously played for AshantiGold SC before joining Medeama following their relegation.