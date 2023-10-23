Aduana FC fans accused of throwing stones during GPL clash against Great Olympics

Aduana FC fans came under scrutiny for their alleged misconduct, throwing "stones and objects" onto the field during the match against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

While no players were reported to have been hit, the incident has raised concerns about hooliganism in the sport, with Great Olympics expressing shock at such behaviour still occurring in the 21st century.

The match itself saw an early lead for Great Olympics, with Emmanuel Antwi finding the net in the 20th minute. However, Aduana FC made a comeback, securing a 3-1 victory. Isaac Mintah played a pivotal role with a brace, and Emmanuel Gyamfi added a late goal to seal the win.

This incident is one of four separate cases of hooliganism reported over the weekend in Ghanaian football. Similar issues were noted in Kumasi, Tamale, and Dawu, highlighting the need for continued efforts to address fan behaviour and ensure that football matches are conducted in a safe and respectful environment.