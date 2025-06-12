Aduana FC in advanced talks to sign Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere

Ghana Premier League outfit Aduana Football Club are closing in on the acquisition of Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere.

The fire boys are keen on strengthening their squad for the new campaign, with Obeng Sekyere emerging as a top target for the club. Aduana FC want to make a meaningful impact next season and poised to augment their charges with quality players.

The former Ghana U20 shot-stopper, who has established himself as one of the outstanding goalkeepers in the local scene has attracted significant interest from several clubs including Aduana FC.

According to reports, the Dormaa-based club are in advanced talks to secure the services of the highly-rated goalkeepers from Chelsea this summer.

In the just ended season, Obeng Sekyere made 25 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, conceding 25 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

The 21-year-old young goalkeeper is contracted to Berekum Chelsea, however, Aduana FC will have to meet the asking price to be able to snap him up for the new campaign.