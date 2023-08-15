Aduana FC initiate talks with Yaw Acheampong for coaching role

Aduana FC have commenced discussions with Yaw Acheampong regarding the potential appointment of the former Ghanaian international as their new head coach for the upcoming season.

According to local media reports, Aduana have reached out to Yaw Acheampong to assume the top job, following the departure of Paa Kwesi Fabin, who has been unveiled as Legon Cities' new coach.

Sources indicate that Acheampong has been identified as the preferred candidate to lead Aduana FC as they view him as the perfect successor to the Fabin.

Unless there are unforeseen developments, Acheampong is expected to reach an agreement with Aduana and begin his role promptly, contributing his expertise to the team's efforts to enhance their performance compared to the previous season.

Following his departure from Elmina Sharks a couple of seasons ago, Acheampong has been absent from active coaching but is now set to make a return to the sport.

Aduana FC will benefit from his wealth of experience as they aim for victory in the Ghana Premier League, a goal that eluded them last season. Despite holding the lead for several weeks, the team ended up in second place behind Medeama SC.