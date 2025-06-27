GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aduana FC part ways 12 players ahead of 2025/26 football season

Published on: 27 June 2025
Aduana FC, two-time champions of the Ghana Premier League, have announced the departure of 12 players ahead of the 2025/26 season as part of a major squad overhaul.

The club revealed in an official statement that seven players were released outright, while five others mutually agreed to terminate their contracts.

The players released are Emmanuel Partey, Zakaria Mumuni, Richard Mahatma, Justus Torsutsey, Gabriel Akwasi Mensah, Gideon Boateng, and Gyawu Junior.

Those who parted ways with the club by mutual consent include Kwadwo Amoako, Mediator Attakora, Tijani CissÃ©, Emmanuel Poku Peprah, and Abdel Latif Bamba.

Although specific reasons for each exit were not detailed, Aduana FC stressed that these changes are aimed at restructuring the squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

As the Dormaa-based club gears up for the new campaign, they are expected to strengthen their lineup to maintain competitiveness in the league.

