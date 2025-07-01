Aduana FC part ways with 10 players ahead of 2025/26 season

Aduana FC have officially parted ways with 10 players as part of a major squad reshuffle ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

The decision to release the players comes after the club’s technical team completed a thorough review of the previous campaign, which fell below expectations.

With ambitions to challenge strongly for the league title and compete more effectively next season, the club has opted to offload several players to make room for fresh talent.

According to sources, the exits were mutually agreed, with most of the players set to seek new opportunities elsewhere in the Ghanaian top flight or abroad. The club is expected to announce new signings in the coming days as part of a broader plan to rebuild key areas of the squad.

This clear-out also signals Aduana’s intent to back their technical direction with a renewed squad capable of competing at the highest level. Pre-season preparations are expected to begin shortly, with several trialists likely to be assessed.

The club has mutually agreed to part ways with the following players:

Gideon Boateng

Zakaria Mumuni

Mediator Atakprah

Emmanuel Opoku Perpah

Justice Torsutsey

Gabriel Akwasi Mensah

Kwadwo Amoako

Cisse Tijani

Richard Mahama

Abdel Latif Bamba