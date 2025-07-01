Aduana FC reach agreement to sign right back Stephen Kwakye

Aduana FC have agreed a deal to sign former Vision FC right back Stephen Kwakye on a three-year contract, sources close to the club have confirmed.

The deal has been finalised after successful negotiations, with Kwakye expected to be unveiled in the coming days as part of Aduana’s squad rebuild for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The highly-rated defender, who left Vision FC earlier this year, impressed several top-flight clubs with his performances, but it is Aduana who have moved swiftly to secure his services.

Kwakye is known for his energy, overlapping runs, and solid defensive positioning â€” attributes that Aduana believe will bolster their backline heading into the new campaign.

This signing marks another step in Aduana’s push to reinforce key positions after falling short in the title race last season.