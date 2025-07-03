GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aduana FC reach verbal agreement to sign Berekum Chelsea forward Mizack Afriyie

Published on: 03 July 2025
Aduana FC have reached a verbal agreement with Berekum Chelsea for the signing of forward Mizack Afriyie.

Talks between the two clubs advanced earlier this week, with all parties now aligned on the terms of the transfer.

Afriyie has already accepted the personal conditions proposed by Aduana FC and is ready to make the switch.

The final step of the deal involves the exchange of official documents, which is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Once finalized, Afriyie will join the Ogya Boys ahead of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The forward is regarded as one of the brightest attacking prospects in the league and is expected to bring firepower and versatility to Aduana’s frontline.

His arrival is part of the club’s larger strategy to rebuild and contend for the title following key departures.

Afriyie’s addition will be a major boost for Aduana, who are determined to improve their goal-scoring record and make a strong push in the upcoming campaign.

