Aduana FC reveal four new signings ahead of 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Aduana Stars have confirmed the signing of four new players as part of its planned team-building efforts ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Dormaa-based team worked quickly to bring in new talent and fill the positions left by the exits of Stephen Anokye Badu and Kwame Adom Frimpong during the recently closed transfer window.

Aduana Stars have announced the signing of Maxwell Jordan Yeboah, Desmond Obeng, Richard Tetteh, and Emmanuel Oboubi with just 24 hours to the start of the new season. All of these players are anticipated to play important roles in the upcoming season, which will begin on Friday, September 15.

The team are aiming to improve their performance from last season as they narrowly missed out on the Ghana Premier League title. Despite leading the table for most of the season, the Ogya boys gave up in the dying embers with Medeama SC eventually clinching their first league trophy.

With a new head coach as well in Yaw Acheampong, Aduana Stars are hoping for a better season. They will commence their campaign with a trip to the Nsenkyire stadium as they lock horns with FC Samartex on Sunday, September 17, 2023, for matchday one of the Ghana Premier League.