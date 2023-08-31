GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Aduana FC sign former Accra Lions defender Rich Sackey

Published on: 31 August 2023
Aduana FC sign former Accra Lions defender Rich Sackey

Aduana FC have secured the signing of centre-back Rich Sackey, who recently departed from Accra Lions FC.

The bulky defender has committed to a two-year contract with Aduana, strengthening their roster for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Sackey's move to Aduana Stars comes after the expiration of his contract with Accra Lions FC. He played a vital role in Accra Lions' debut league season, contributing significantly to their successful relegation survival campaign.

Aduana have been active in the transfer market as they look to bring in the right players to ensure they win the league.

They narrowly missed out on the league title to Medeama SC last season, after leading the table for the majority of the campaign.

Sackey's signing adds depth to the Aduana Stars' defence and is expected to contribute to the team's efforts in the upcoming Betpawa Premier League season.

 

