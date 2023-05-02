Aduana, Medeama and Bechem United commended for commitment in Ghana Premier League

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has lauded the top three clubs in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, Aduana Stars, Bechem United, and Medeama SC for their commitment to their pursuit of the title.

Aduana are currently leading the table with 51 points after winning 14 games in 29 matches. Bechem United and Medeama have both won the same number of games as well but have lost nine and 10 games respectively earning them 48 and 47 points.

Abanga cited the determination of these teams as a key factor in their performance which must be learned by both Hearts and Kotoko.

“Aduana, Medeama, and Bechem United players are committed, unlike Kotoko and Hearts. I think we have a lot to do. Without Kotoko and Hearts, Ghana football will be found nowhere,” he told Ghanasportspage.

Hearts and Kotoko now find themselves in the fourth and sixth spot respectively with 45 and 43 points having a difficult aim of battling for the title with five games to end the season.