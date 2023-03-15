Aduana Stars are favorites to win the Ghana Premier League - Ex-Ghana youth star Sadick Adams

Former Ghana youth star Sadick Adams has tipped Aduana Stars to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Dormaa-based side have opened a two-point lead on top of the table behind second placed Bechem United

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is enjoying a good run of form with the Ogya lads and are well poised to win the league title.

Sadick Adams has tipped Aduana Stars as favorites to emerge as champions at the end of the season.

“Like I said, those leading the league, if you look at the points’ difference, I think Aduana satnd the chance of winning the league", he said on Radio Gold.

“Because their performance this season is good and it is not their first time winning the league.

“So if they win it is not going to make any difference so I think Aduana are in the best position to win the league.”, he added.

Aduana Stars sit top of the league table with 39 points after week 21.

The league leaders play away to Legon Cities in their next game in the Premier League.