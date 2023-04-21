Aduana Stars assistant coach confident of victory over Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars'assistant coach, W.O Tandoh, is confident that his team will emerge victorious over Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

Kotoko are eager to secure a win after failing to do so in their last two games, hoping to get back into the title race. However, Aduana Stars, who currently top the league table with an eight-point lead over Kotoko, are determined to expand their lead in the match against the Porcupines.

Despite the fact that Kotoko have only lost one game at the Baba Yara Stadium, Tandoh insists that his team is determined to win.

In an interview on Peace FM, he said, "Every team plays every game because they want to win, and we certainly intend to win. But whatever happens, the three outcomes will be fine if it is a win, good if it is a draw or a loss, but we want to win."

Tandoh emphasized that his team will work hard and treat the game like any other. "We will go to work harder for me because I don't see any game as special in any case. During our game against Hearts, I said that it is the players on the field who will play the game, not anyone else," he stated. "We'll do 60 percent, they'll do 40 percent on the field, and if they do more, it's for them; only the best team wins."

The match promises to be exciting, and fans of both teams will be eagerly anticipating the outcome.