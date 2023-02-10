Aduana Stars assistant coach W.O.Tandoh confident of victory against Bechem United 

Aduana Stars assistant coach W.O.Tandoh, says they are well prepared to face regional rivals Bechem United in Match Day 17.

The Ogya boys travel to Bechem to face The Hunters at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park.

Aduana Stars are hoping to extend their lead on the Ghana Premier League table with a win against Bechem United.

Speaking ahead of the game, W.O.Tandoh said the team will rely on its good away performance this season against Bechem United.

“We are approaching the game like how what we have done for all of the games played since match day one. We are not scared and will approach the game like how we have done for the previous games," he said on Happy FM.

“We are poised and ready to play like how we approach our away matches. If you study our away performances, is better than our home matches. Especially after the way we played our last away match, that will be the same.

“This game is just like any other ordinary game, like the previous matches for Aduana Stars." We are not concentrating on how the media is hyping the games. We want to finish the season well, like we did in the first round.

“It’s too early to say we will win the league." 18 clubs all want to win the league. "For now, when we start the second round, that is where the conversation of the league will start," he added.

Aduana Stars lead the Ghana Premier League table with 31 points.