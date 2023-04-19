Aduana Stars board member confident in team's ability to adapt to new home stadium.

Collins Atta Poku, an Aduana Stars FC board member, has voiced confidence in the team's capacity to acclimate to their temporary home stadium at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Following the Ghana Football Association's decision to ban the team from using its home venue, Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, due to violent attacks against Tamale City, the club have settled for another venue in the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex.

The team began life at their new venue with a 1-0 win over Great Olympics, maintaining the top spot in the Ghana Premier League.

Atta Poku noted that Aduana FC will miss playing at home, but underlined that the squad is capable of performing well on fine pitches, such as the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

"Aduana FC is certainly going to miss their home grounds, but the good thing for them is that, the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex turf is a very good one," he told Citi Sports.

“It is a very good stadium, with a very good pitch and Aduana FC plays well on good pitches.

“You check their away wins this season, they beat Olympics at Sogakope, and they beat Hearts of Oak in Accra, it tells you that away from home, they play well. I believe they have the most away wins in the league, thus far.”

“You look at the pitch itself; they have been bussing supporters to the Abrankese from Dormaa Ahenkro. They are doing everything humanly possible to cushion the supporters."

This Saturday, Aduana FC will meet fifth-placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.