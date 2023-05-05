Aduana Stars can't afford to drop points against Karela United, says PRO

Aduana Stars Public Relations Officer, Evans Oppong, has emphasized the importance of not dropping points when they face Karela United this weekend.

Aduana are set to play host to Karela United at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in what is expected to be a tough encounter, as the Fire Club seek to bounce back to winning ways after being held by Kotoku Royals last time.

"We won't drop points in our second home game when we take on Karela United," Oppong said. "Our game against Karela won’t be easy but with support from the fans, we can emerge as victors."

Oppong also called on corporate Ghana and other companies in Dormaa to allow their workers to attend the game and support the team.

Aduana Stars are currently at the top of the Ghana Premier League table with 51 points and will be crowned should they win their remaining five games.