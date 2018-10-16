Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey wants Ghanaian clubs to stay off Africa campaign

Aduana Stars chief executive Albert Commey has urged Ghanaian clubs to stay away from Africa inter-club competitions, claiming its not worth it.

Local clubs have struggled to assert themselves on the continents for more than a decade due to financial difficulties.

Only Medeama, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana have managed to secure group stage birth in the past six years amid crippling financial difficulties.

And Aduana Stars chief Albert Commey, who supervised his side's disastrous campaign this year, wants local clubs to stay away from continental football.

"Left to me alone no club should represent Ghana in CAF continental competitions. It's not worth it." he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM

Medeama and Ashantigold are bidding to represent the country in Africa next season.