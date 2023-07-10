Aduana Stars chief Takyi Arhin optimistic about Kurt Okraku's second term chances

General Manager of Aduana Stars Takyi Arhin says Kurt Okraku will retain his position as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president in the upcoming elections.

Kurt Okraku who assumed office in 2019 will see his tenure end in October but is eligible to seek another term as the election approaches.

While he boasts some successes in development initiatives in his first four years, Okraku's administration has been chastised for recent unimpressive performances by national teams.

However, he has declared his intention to continue which Takyi Arhin believes is right.

According to him, the former MTN FA Cup chairman will remain resilient despite recent attacks and go on to win the elections.

"He will continue today at the congress come and watch it will be overwhelming so if you can't beat them you just join them," Takyi Arhin told Peace FM.

"I mean people are just blowing hot air and the so called petition or whatever will be thrown into the dustbin."