Aduana FC close in on Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere

Aduana FC are edging closer to securing the services of highly-rated goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere from Berekum Chelsea.

The Dormaa-based club is looking to reinforce its squad, particularly in the goalkeeping department, and Sekyere has emerged as their top priority following an impressive campaign with Chelsea. Sources close to the deal say negotiations are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected soon barring any last-minute issues.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper was a standout performer for Berekum Chelsea in the just-ended season. He featured in 25 league matches, kept 10 clean sheets, and conceded 25 goals, playing a vital role in Chelsea’s mid-table finish with 44 points.

His consistent performances have attracted interest from several Premier League sides, but Aduana seem to be leading the chase and are confident of sealing the deal.

After a campaign that fell short of expectations, Aduana are determined to rebuild and mount a stronger challenge next season. The potential arrival of Gregory Obeng Sekyere could mark a significant step in that direction.