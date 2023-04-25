Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin confident of beating Bibiani Gold Stars

Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is confident his team will bounce back as soon as possible ahead of their clash against Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The league leaders will lock horns with the Miners on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a defeat to title rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Despite expressing disappointment after the loss, Paa Kwesi Fabin is optimistic his team has what it takes to continue competing for the title and are poised to beat Gold Stars in their next game to redeem themselves.

“We are still on course to win the league because we are still leading the table with three points. We are going home and definitely, we're going to win against Goldstars” he said.

The Ogya Boys are still in control of the title race with 47 points after 27 matches and are followed by Bechem United and Medeama SC who are both tied on 44 points with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko also following with 42 points each.

Following the ban of the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park a few weeks ago due to violent attacks suffered by Tamale City, Aduana Stars will engage Gold Stars at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for their second home game after the ban.