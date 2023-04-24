Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin criticises Kotoko's playing style

Aduana Stars head coach of Aduana Stars has criticised Asante Kotoko's style and tactics in their Ghana Premier League matchday 27 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday night.

The Porcupines defeated the Ogya Lads 2-1 thanks to goals from Steven Mukwala and Eric Zeze, with Isaac Mintah grabbing the visitors' consolation on a rainy night.

After the game, Fabin stated his displeasure with Kotoko's poor approach and performance, which he believed delayed or hindered play for most of the encounter. He was overheard voicing his anger at the media centre before the commencement of the post-match conference.

“Tweaaa, this can't be Kotoko because this isn't how Kotoko play and it's not Kotoko's style," Fabin said, worried. "Asante Kotoko playing delay tactics just to win points? The match was supposed to last 90 minutes, but we only played 60 because the Kotoko players kept wasting time and falling down even when nothing happened to them.",” he said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.com.

Their loss against Kotoko reduced their lead to three points as Bechem United closes up on them. Medeama, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and Accra Lions are all contending for the crown.