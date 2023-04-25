Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin disappointed with missed chances in loss to Kotoko

Aduana Stars head coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has expressed his disappointment following his team's 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Despite taking the lead through Isaac Mintah's goal in the 25th minute, Aduana Stars were unable to hold on as Kotoko's Stephen Mukwala equalized in the 37th minute and Serge Zeze scored the winner early in the second half.

Fabin was left frustrated that his team failed to capitalize on their chances, stating, "I am worried. I thought we could have killed this game. We should have won by a lot of goals and we missed them all. This is association football. When you get the opponent and you don't kill him, he gets you and he punishes you for that."

Despite the loss, Aduana Stars remain at the top of the league table with 47 points. They will aim to bounce back when they host Bibiani Gold Stars in their next match on matchday 28 at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa on Wednesday.