Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabin named April Coach of the Month

Aduana Stars trainer Paa Kwesi Fabin has been named the coach of the Month for April in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Ghana U17 coach guided the Ogya Boys to three wins, a draw and a defeat in five matches in April.

He beat off competition from Karela FC's Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu, Berekum Chelsea's Christopher Ennin and Maxwell Konadu of Legon Cities.

Paa Kwesi Fabin also maintained his place at the top of the table as the Dormaa-based outfit chase their third Ghana Premier League title.

He will receive a 43 inch NASCO TV from Electroland Ghana as his reward for winning the coach of the month.