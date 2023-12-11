Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong commends players despite narrow defeat to Nations FC

Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players despite their 2-1 defeat against Nations FC in a highly anticipated Ghana Premier League clash.

The Dormaa-based club faced off against Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in a week 14 encounter, where the Premier League debutants secured a 2-1 victory, extending their winning streak to five games.

Aduana Stars found themselves trailing as Barimah Baah scored for Nations FC in the 45th minute, and Nafiu Sulemana added another just two minutes into the second half. Justus Torsutsey managed to reduce the deficit for Aduana Stars in injury time, but it wasn't enough to secure a comeback.

Despite the loss, coach Yaw Acheampong acknowledged the efforts of his players, particularly in the second half of the match.

Speaking about the performance, coach Acheampong stated, "I think the second half was okay with us. I don’t have to talk much, but I’m happy that my players played very well. We had a better second half than the first half, and we will go back and see what to do next."

Nations FC's victory propelled them to the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points, while Aduana Stars dropped to the second spot with 24 points.