Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong credits tactical brilliance for convincing win over Bibiani Goldstars

Aduana Stars head coach Yaw Acheampong has attributed his team's resounding 3-0 victory over Bibiani Goldstars to the successful execution of his tactical plan in their matchday 10 encounter on Monday.

The Ogya Boys secured a convincing win at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park, reclaiming the top spot in the Ghana Premier League with 21 points.

Winger Emmanuel Gyamfi netted two goals, while the in-form Isaac Mintah added another in the first half to secure three points for Dormaa Ahenkro.

Speaking after the game, Coach Yaw Acheampong revealed, "We knew they are a strong side, so we decided to hold the ball as much as we can and then use the spaces, and our plan worked to perfection."

"The players are ready and determined to deliver. As a player of Aduana, you have to grab your chance when you get the opportunity to start," he added.

Aduana Stars will come up against Karela United in the upcoming matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League. The team aims to maintain their momentum and continue their quest for success in the ongoing league competition.