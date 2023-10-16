Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong expresses disappointment over first-half performance against Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars head coach Yaw Acheampong has voiced his disappointment with his team's first-half performance in their recent match against Asante Kotoko, which ended in a 1-0 loss for Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The only goal of the game came from Asante Kotoko in the first half when Kalo Ouattara headed in Richard Lamptey's cross in the 34th minute.

Acheampong shared his thoughts on the game, saying, "I am very disappointed because, especially in the first half, to me, it wasn't a good game at all in the first half. I think we came back strongly in the second half knowing that we could equalize or do something, but it didn't happen. I am a little disappointed."

"I think football has been like that. I think you have a bad day in the office, so we will go back and strengthen the team for the next game. We will go back and fix it. I know they all watched this game, and they know what exactly happened," he added.

Aduana Stars will look to bounce back from this defeat when they face Great Olympics in their next Ghana Premier League game, seeking to regain their winning form in the competition.