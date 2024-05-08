Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong happy with draw against Accra Lions

Aduana Stars coach, Yaw Acheampong, has expressed satisfaction after his side held Accra Lions on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars became the first team to stop Accra Lions from scoring in Accra since the start of the second round after a goalless draw on Monday.

Despite the waves of attack from the hosts, Aduana were defensively resolute with goalkeeper Masawudu Inusah playing a pivotal role in the stalemate.

"It was a very difficult game but tactically I’m very happy with the performance today. Sometimes you play with what you haveâ€¦as you can see today, it’s not about position, it’s about playing a role," he said after the game.

With the domestic league set for a two-week break, Acheampong hopes his injured players return to fitness in time for the Hearts of Oak game.

"Our next game is against Hearts here and I’m happy with the play todayâ€¦we will have much time to work on the injured players and see if they can come and join us against Hearts," he added.