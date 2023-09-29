Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong highlights importance of fans in making home ground a fortress

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yaw Acheampong has stressed the key role their fans can play in making the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium a fortress.

Acheampong has attributed their 2-0 win over champions, Medeama in their first home game to the massive support they enjoyed from their fans. He believes they can go unbeaten at home this season if the fans keep showing up in their numbers.

He said: “If we have that week by week, I don’t think we can lose any game here. I will take this opportunity to thank the supporters for the wonderful support that they gave. They are the best, I will say.”

The Fire Boys are away to Legon Cities in Accra for their next match.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante