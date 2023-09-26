Aduana Stars coach Yaw Acheampong promises fans to expect 'more' after Medeama win

Head coach of Aduana Stars, Yaw Acheampong has told fans of the club to be upbeat about the prospects of the team following their 2-0 victory over Medeama on Sunday.

The Fire Boys put aside their narrow defeat to Samartex on matchday one to record a vital win against champions, Medeama SC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Stadium on Sunday, September, 24 2023.

Acheampong has assured Aduana fans their win over the champions is not a fluke but a sign of better days ahead.

He said: “You will see more because it’s coming. Week by week it’s coming. Since we started playing our friendly matches and the league matches, we see that we are going up, up. So, I will assure my supporters that they will see more of this.”

Aduana Stars are away to Legon Cities for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante