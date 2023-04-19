Aduana Stars confident of winning Ghana Premier League title

Aduana Stars' Communications Director, Evans Oppong, has confidently stated that his team are destined to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title.

The Dormaa-based club have been on top of the league table since matchday seven and currently has 47 points after 26 matches. Oppong believes that their position in the league table is a clear indication that they will emerge as champions at the end of the season.

"We’ve been on top of the Ghana league table from matchday seven until now. Before the World Cup we dropped some points thinking other teams will take advantage to surpass us, yet we are still on top. Clearly, everything shows the league title is for us," Oppong said confidently.

Aduana Stars faces a crucial match on Sunday as they travel to Kumasi to take on giants Asante Kotoko on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League.

A victory in the match will further solidify their position at the top of the league table and put them in a good position to win the league title.