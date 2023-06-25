Aduana Stars defender Anokye Badu lauds The BAC Group after playing against All Star team

Aduana Stars defender Stephen Anokye Badu has heaped praise on the organizers of All Star Festival, The Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group for such a thought-provoking initiative.

The towering guardsman who has been impressive for the fire boys in the just-ended Ghana Premier League was one of the players given starting role by Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin when they took on the All Star team at the Nana Agyemang Badu II, Park.

At the end of the match, though his side could not find the mouth of the yawning net in a 2-0 thrashing, Anokye still believed it was a majestic experience and feeling playing against the likes of Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Afena-Gyan, Samuel Sarfo, Emmanuel Nettey among others.

In an interview, the 27-year-old also revealed his excitement for playing alongside some of his colleagues who plied their trade across the different tiers of Ghana football from either of the three regions.

“I'm very happy to play against some of our senior colleagues like Andre Ayew, Jordan, and Mubarak Wakaso just to mention a few. In fact, we have to applaud the BAC Group for such an initiative to unite all of us. And l think it will help football in the region and l will always remember today" he said.

"Also, seeing the former legends of the game was welcoming and l really enjoyed myself but l took few notes from all they said"

Source: The BAC Group Media