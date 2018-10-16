Aduana Stars deny Yusif Abubakar reunion

Aduana Stars have denied reports linking the club with move for former coach Yusif Abubakar.

It had been claimed the Ghana Premier League champions were in talks with the former Hearts of Oak and Medeama coach over a return to the club.

But the club has flatly denied the reports as untrue.

"Aduana Stars hasn't made any contact with coach Yusif Abubakar to come back to the club." spokesperson Evans Oppong told Sunyani-based Space FM

The Fire Club are without a substantive coach after the exit of Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi.