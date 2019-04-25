Aduana Stars face Ghana FA rap over violent fans during Medeama match

Aduana Stars will face sanctions from the Ghana Football Association after crowd trouble erupted during their Special Competition match against Medeama on Wednesday.

Irate fans descended on referee Emmanuel Eshun and his two assistants, as play was interrupted severally during the crunch tie at Dorma Ahenkro.

Marauding thugs threw missiles targeted at the match officials and the opposing team, leading to officials running for cover on the pitch over claims of unfair officiating.

The Match Commissioner and the bench of the opposing team were hit with several stones from the stands, with the assistants referees not being spared by the violent attack.

The police appeared helpless as a battalion of marauding goons held the match officials hostage for several hours after the game.

The police had to run to protect the referee and his assistants but the crowd were indignant with the security personnel needing to call for a back up.

The latest crowd trouble in Dorma is a massive slap on attempts to normalise local football in the West African nation.

The Ghana Football Association disciplinary body may take unkindly to Aduana Stars supporters attack on the match officials.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions could be slapped with a stadium ban or hefty fine.

The game between the Fire Club and the Mauve and Yellows ended in a 1-1 draw at the Nana Agyeman Badu park.

The visitors drew the first blood in the 10th minute through forward Touissant Dedy Kalibo who got his second goal in four days.

Bright Adjei pulled parity for Aduana Stars ten minutes later.