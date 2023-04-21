Aduana Stars fined GHc20k and banned for one match by GFA

Aduana Stars have been hit with a GHc20,000 fine by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for their misconduct during their Premier League Matchweek 25 fixture against Tamale City FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu park.

The Committee found the club guilty of the charges brought against them.

The decision stipulates that Aduana FC will pay GHc10,000 to Tamale City FC to repair the damage done to their team bus by some supporters of Aduana FC. Additionally, the Disciplinary Committee has imposed a one-match ban on Aduana FC, which was deemed to have been served on Matchday 26.

The Disciplinary Committee has warned Aduana FC and its supporters that future misconduct will be met with more severe punishment.

Aduana Stars emerged victorious in the match, securing a 1-0 win over Tamale City through a penalty scored in the 10th minute of added time.

However, the post-match celebrations were marred by violence, as Aduana Stars fans allegedly attacked Tamale City players and damaged their team bus. Videos and photos circulating on social media showed some players injured, and the team bus was in a terrible state.