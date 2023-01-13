Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei completes move to Tanzanian club Singida Big Stars

Ghanaian forward Aduana Stars has sealed a move to Tanzanian Premier League side Singida Big Stars in the January transfer window.

The Aduana Stars forward signed a two-and-a-half year deal to join the Tanzanian side.

Adjei leaves Aduana Stars after scoring 49 goals in 145 matches for the Dormaa Ahenkro outfit.

The prolific forward scored five goals in eight Ghana Premier League games this season.

Adjei, once a CNN goal of the week celebrant, also spent a short spell with Kuwaiti outfit Burgan FC.

He previously played for Tema Youth in the Ghana Premier League.