Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei set to join Tanzanian club

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei has been linked with a move to the Tanzanian Premier League, sources have told GHANAsoccernet.com.

The center forward is set to join one of the top-flight teams in the ongoing transfer window.

"Another star who can play in Tanzania (NBC premier league) here is called Bright Adjei", a Tanzanian journalist tweeted on the Ghanaian joining the league very soon.

Nyota mwingine ambaye anaweza kucheza Tanzania ( NBC premier league ) huyu hapa anaitwa Bright Adjei . pic.twitter.com/pVAiYJjKtV — KhalidChukuchuku93🇹🇿 (@Khalidchukuchuk) January 10, 2023

Bright Adjei returned from injury to help Aduana Stars pick a point against Bibiani Gold Stars in week 11 fixture on Monday at the Duns Park.

The experienced forward has scored five goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League for Aduana Stars.