Aduana Stars forward Emmanuel Gyamfi handed five-match ban for misconduct

Aduana Stars forward Emmanuel Gyamfi was given a five-match ban on Tuesday for misconduct during a Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko.

Gyamfi was found guilty of misconduct by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee after video footage emerged of him deliberately stamping on Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare's foot.

He will pay in addition a fine of GHC 2,000 while he sits out for Aduana Stars’ next five fixtures including a clash against title rivals Hearts of Oak on February 17.

🚨Emmanuel Gyamfi (Aduana) went unpunished after this unsporting behavior on Frederick Asare.#AduanaKotoko pic.twitter.com/tyUDCvS3Ue — Asante Kotoko News 💧 (@Kotoko_News) January 1, 2023

“The Disciplinary Committee finds Emmanuel Gyamfi guilty on charge 1.

“The Committee hereby makes the following decisions considering previous warnings given to the player:

“1. EMMANUEL GYAMFI is given a five (5) match suspension in the Premier League with immediate effect.

“2. EMMANUEL GYAMFI is also fined an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000.00). EMMANUEL GYAMFI is warned that any future misconduct may result in a more severe punishment,” the statement released by the GFA read.

Gyamfi has previously been banned for a similar offence, having been suspended for one match for stamping on an Inter Allies player two seasons ago.