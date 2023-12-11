Aduana FC General Manager Takyi Arhin raises officiating concerns following defeat to Nations FC

The General Manager of Aduana Stars Takyi Arhin has voiced concerns about officiating following his team's 2-1 defeat to Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ogya lads rubbed shoulders with Nations FC in a highly anticipated encounter during week 14 of the Ghanaian top flight at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Nations FC emerged victorious, extending their winning streak to five games. The home team took the lead with Barimah Baah's goal in the 45th minute, followed by Nafiu Sulemana doubling the advantage just two minutes into the second half. Justus Torsutsey managed to reduce the deficit for Aduana Stars in injury time.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the officiating, Takyi Arhin pointed fingers at the referee Referee Rustum Gameli, suggesting that the official's decisions influenced the outcome of the match.

“We were defeated by the referee Rustum, such an apology of a referee. He needs to be talked to because he decided not to use his assistants in the game. He wanted Nations FC to win,” Takyi Arhin told Kessben FM, as monitored by Footballghana.com.

Due to the win Nations FC currently holds the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points, while Aduana Stars drop to the second spot with 24 points.