Aduana Stars GM praises GFA boss Kurt Okraku’s contributions to Ghanaian sports

Aduana Stars General Manager Takyi Arhin has commended Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Administration (GFA), for his significant efforts in the advancement of Ghanaian sports.

In an interview with Rainbow Sports, Arhin expressed his belief that challenging Okraku in the upcoming GFA election would be futile, as he has achieved enough to merit another term in office.

Arhin highlighted the positive impact of Okraku's leadership since his election, citing various initiatives that have been implemented to raise the standard of football in the country. One of the recent endeavours is the establishment of the Ghana Football School, which was launched to great acclaim.

Through collaborations with notable tertiary institutions such as the University of Ghana, UPSA, GIMPA, and KNUST, the Ghana Football Association has introduced the Ghana Football School.

This innovative model aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of individuals involved in the sport, serving as a nurturing ground for aspiring coaches, agents, and administrators. The establishment of the Ghana Football School is expected to contribute significantly to the overall growth and development of football in the nation.

Arhin's praise for Okraku's contributions to Ghanaian sports reflects the acknowledgement of the positive changes and initiatives introduced under his leadership.