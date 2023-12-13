Aduana FC lose top marksman Isaac Mintah for the remainder of 2023 due to injury

Aduana Stars top marksman Isaac Mintah has been ruled for the remainder of 2023 as he looks to correct a hamstring injury he is currently carrying, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

Mintah suffered an injury setback when Aduana played against Berekum Chelsea in the FA Cup after recovering from a knock a few weeks ago.

The 25-year-old in-form striker hasn't featured for the Ogya Boys since then, missing the league matches against Hearts of Oak and Nations FC.

Mintah leads the top scorer chart of the Ghana Premier League after fourteen rounds, scoring 9 times in 11 games. He has also delivered three assists in the process.

The former New Edubiase United attacker has been very consistent for Yaw Acheampong's side in the ongoing campaign.

Mintah's goals have been crucial in Aduana's title push as they sit in second place with 24 points, two points behind leaders FC Samartex 1996.

He is expected to be available at the beginning of the next year as connoisseurs are tipping him to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.